No load-shedding but Eskom is dipping into emergency reserves

By Staff Reporter - 17 March 2020 - 21:09
Although no load-shedding is anticipated on Wednesday, Eskom says that could change.
Eskom is dipping into its emergency reserves to bolster electricity generation during peak hours and may need to resort to load-shedding should its system deteriorate.

“No load-shedding is expected [on Wednesday], but the possibility that load-shedding may be implemented remains,” it said in an update on Tuesday evening.

“The power generation system remains constrained and vulnerable. During peak hours we are utilising emergency generation reserves to supplement supply, and may have to implement load-shedding at short notice should the power generation system deteriorate.”

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 10,639MW at 4.25pm on Tuesday and planned maintenance outages totalled 5,101MW.

“It is only through partnership between Eskom and all stakeholders that we may soon emerge from these difficult times. We urge every South African to cooperate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimise load-shedding,” added Eskom.

