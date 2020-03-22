Other banks should match Standard Bank's business debt repayment holiday: DA

The DA has called on all other banks to follow Standard Bank's example of granting small and medium business customers a three-month debt repayment holiday.

“The announcement by Standard Bank of a three-month payment holiday on all up-to-date business loans is very welcome. The DA calls on all other banks to match this relief intervention as soon as possible,” DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

He said the DA had called for a loan forbearance programme since the declaration of a national state of disaster. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of measures last Sunday designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, including a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100 people.