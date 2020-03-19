Number of Covid-19 cases will be 'much higher' by Friday: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said he was certain that by Friday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA will be almost 200.

This was after the health department confirmed an announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday that there were 150 confirmed cases.

He said that the confirmed cases were registered at 8pm every night, and the cases reported the next day.

“We are quite certain by tomorrow [Friday] we would have gone much higher, probably just under 200,” Mkhize said at a meeting of the SA Medical Association on Thursday evening.

He said government planned to increase testing so that a few thousand people a day can be checked.