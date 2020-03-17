Early recess ordered at all higher education institutions due to Covid-19

While the number of cases in SA is relatively low compared to many other countries, the government has moved rapidly in the past few days to try to contain the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which has swept around the world since it emerged in China three months ago.

By Tuesday it had infected 185,067 people and killed 7,330 in 155 countries and regions, according to the Johns Hopkins Tracker.

“This is not a shutdown. It’s an early recess, which in the main means the suspension of academic activities and lectures,” said Nzimande.

The decision primarily affects undergraduates and students studying for diplomas and certificates. Postgraduate and research work will continue at many institutions, he said.

Several higher education institutions had already brought forward their Easter break, closed residences and replaced traditional lectures with online teaching, he added.

Nzimande’s announcement follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national disaster on Sunday and the introduction of wide-ranging restrictions on travel and gatherings and the closure of schools.