Government to meet employers over challenges posed by Covid-19

The government will have discussions with the employment sector on how to deal with the scourge of coronavirus.

On the table is leave, health and safety measures in workplaces.

As it stands, employees are confused about where they have to go to work or does the announcement by the president also affect them especially those who work in large groups.

In announcing a state of national disaster as coronavirus spreads across the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that gatherings of more 100 people are prohibited.