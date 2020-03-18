Chefs, teachers' jobs overseas put on hold because of coronavirus

Tshepiso Mokoena's excitement at moving to the US to start a new job as a chef has been short-lived.

Mokoena is among a group of culinary chefs who were meant to leave SA this week for West Virginia to start new jobs but had to halt their plans due to the travel bans announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

"When I got the job offer in February, I was excited as this would change my life and that of my family for the better. My visa was already approved but we were told we can't travel because of the virus... I understand my health comes first."

Mokoena from Soweto now has to stay at home after she informed her previous employer that she had found a new job and would be leaving soon. She said she had already been replaced. "We had to raise $400 [R6 640] for travelling and I'm worried that I won't be able to pay some of my bills this month.

"Though I still have the $400, I can't use it because I will have to use it when the time to travel to the US comes."