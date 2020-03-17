Screening facilities for coronavirus at bus and taxi ranks

High-density public transport spaces such as taxi and bus ranks will soon be equipped with screening facilities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Although there have been no cases detected from local public transport, deputy health minister Joe Phaahla said that the government is working on a plan to have screening facilities in place.

Areas with large number of commuters such as the Noord Taxi Rank and Park Station in central Johannesburg have been identified as the starting point for the screening blitz. Instead of waiting for people to present themselves with symptoms in hospitals, the health officials would soon set up tents at the ranks and train stations where they would ask commuters to volunteer for screening.

Should they notice a large number of people with high fever, they would then start taking swabs for testing as well as people's details should the tests come back positive.

"Scientifically at this stage, we also don't have evidence [that coronavirus has reached the townships]," Phaahla said.