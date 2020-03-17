NW pupil claims school official assaulted, pointed gun at him

A grade 12 pupil at a North West school allegedly had a firearm pointed at him and was assaulted by a school official for being late.

Karabo Malungana, 19, from St Athanasius Christian Orthodox School in Makapanstad, north west of Pretoria, was about 15 minutes late when he was allegedly attacked more than a week ago.

He told Sowetan he was among several late comers that morning but was singled out as he was followed to class by a security guard and the school owner's son, who's also the school's director.

He said he was dragged out of the class in full view of school principal and fellow pupils. He said a fight ensued, which was watched by other pupils.

"I was very lucky to have managed to overpower him as the school had come to a standstill and I then outran him to escape," he said.

Karabo said he was chased. He said the school's director rushed into his vehicle and pursued him outside the school premises.

"I was running for my life, crying for help at the time he parked his car in front of me and pointed a firearm at me and threatened to shoot and kill me should I dare come back to school again and set my feet in the premises."