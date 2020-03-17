NW pupil claims school official assaulted, pointed gun at him
A grade 12 pupil at a North West school allegedly had a firearm pointed at him and was assaulted by a school official for being late.
Karabo Malungana, 19, from St Athanasius Christian Orthodox School in Makapanstad, north west of Pretoria, was about 15 minutes late when he was allegedly attacked more than a week ago.
He told Sowetan he was among several late comers that morning but was singled out as he was followed to class by a security guard and the school owner's son, who's also the school's director.
He said he was dragged out of the class in full view of school principal and fellow pupils. He said a fight ensued, which was watched by other pupils.
"I was very lucky to have managed to overpower him as the school had come to a standstill and I then outran him to escape," he said.
Karabo said he was chased. He said the school's director rushed into his vehicle and pursued him outside the school premises.
"I was running for my life, crying for help at the time he parked his car in front of me and pointed a firearm at me and threatened to shoot and kill me should I dare come back to school again and set my feet in the premises."
His father, Isaac Malungana, said he was shocked to see his son coming back home during school hours wearing a torn school uniform.
Malungana said they went to police to report the incident.
They were also planning to institute a civil claim against the school, the father said.
"I want Karabo to continue with his studies, not to be killed. As a result I decided to take further steps of reporting the matter to both Makapanstad police and Moretele circuit office manger of the department of education," Malungana said.
The school's principal, only known as Mr Nyere, said the matter was now in the hands of the police and declined to comment any further.
North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said: "I can hereby confirm that a case was opened on 3 March 2020 for pointing of firearm and common assault."
Myburgh said once the investigation was finalised, the docket will be taken to the public prosecutor for a decision.
North West department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi said they were aware of the incident but emphasised that there were several complaints made by the school against Karabo. He said a disciplinary hearing would be held this week to get to the bottom of the matter.
