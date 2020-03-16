Mom angry after boy sent home for loo 'accident'

A five-year-old grade R pupil has missed school for a week because he was sent home for relieving himself on a toilet seat.

The pupil from Tshelapedi primary school in Makhusha village outside Mokopane, who is under the care of his sick grandmother, was sent home for allegedly "messing up the seat".

He was apparently told he will only be allowed to return when his parents have come to clean up his mess.

The pupil's 30-year-old mother told Sowetan that she received a call from a school principal telling her that she should immediately come to the school and bring cleaning materials.

"When I got the call I was at work in Lephalale and I had left my son at home with my mother. I told her [the principal] it is impossible for my mother to come there because she is not feeling well.

"The following day, my son was turned away because no one came to clean the toilet. My son has missed six days of schooling because of the incident."

The mother said that last Monday she called some of her neighbours and asked them to accompany her son to school.