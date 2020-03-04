Four North West learners rescued after deputy principal 'locks' them in a safe

Four teenage boys were rescued from a narrow and airless safe at a North West high school on Tuesday night, after a deputy principal allegedly locked them in safe and left for the day.

According to the parents, a tragedy was averted when the safe and a wall, located in the deputy principal's office at Kwena-ya Madiba High School in Jericho, were sawed off by members of the community and the police to let the children out, after the educator had left with the keys to the safe and was not answering calls.

Frantic parents say they started to worry when the children had not arrived home when they normally would have, and went looking for them.

One of the parents, Nkele Tsotetsi, who lives in the nearby village of Maboloka, said she went to Jericho police station to report her 13-year old son missing at about 6pm, and while talking to police, other parents started to arrive. One of the learners from the boys' class later said the deputy principal had taken the four to his office because he wanted to punish them , and they had not been seen since.