Woman arrested after 'abusing' grandchild with an axe

Law enforcement agents have arrested a 40-year-old Mpumalanga woman after she was accused of abusing her grandchild with an axe.

The boy (6) was found to have sustained serious injuries and bruises all over his body to an extent that he was unable to walk properly.

This was revealed by the police in a media statement released on Wednesday evening, adding that the grandmother was nabbed after her grandchild informed his teachers he was afraid to go home as he was being subjected to the alleged abuse.

"Reports indicate that on 14 February 2020, around 3:30pm, a member of the public found a Grade one learner lingering alone on the streets wearing school uniform during the time where the boy was supposed to be at home.

"This concerned citizen quickly identified the school where the boy was learning through the uniform and the young boy was brought [back to] school where he immediately went inside one of the classrooms so that he could be accommodated for a night.

"Fortunately, one of the teachers who was busy locking classrooms on that day was busy checking if everything was in order when [the teacher] surprisingly found the little boy inside the classroom whilst his fellow pupils were already at their homes by then," said the statement.

Apparently the teacher started questioning the child about why the boy was still in class instead of being at home.

"The boy related the story of being constantly abused and assaulted by his own grandmother. The teacher informed fellow teachers who were still at school and police were immediately summoned."

When the police went to the school they found the boy having bruises all over the body.