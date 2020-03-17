WATCH |How a cancer warrior’s handmade hats became a source of strength

Then her friend made her a hat. It’s colour and cheer emboldened Biebuyck and resulted in a surge of inspiration. “Cancer has brought a lot of pain into my life,” Biebuyck says. “I decided to turn the pain into something beautiful.”

Biebuyck started making hats in every hue, each with different fabric and flowers. Her accessories are an armour of positivity in trying moments. “People that go through chemotherapy sit there on their own,” Biebuyck says.

During the long sessions, these simple creations can wrap someone in comfort. “It’s important to have a way to make you feel beautiful and express yourself,” Biebuyck says. “That shouldn’t stop just because you’re getting chemotherapy.” To motivate others, she sends her crafty headgear to people who share her struggle.