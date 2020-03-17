SebenzaLIVE

WATCH |How a cancer warrior’s handmade hats became a source of strength

By beautiful news sa - 17 March 2020 - 07:00
Lori-Anne Biebuyck.
Lori-Anne Biebuyck.
Image: Beautiful News.

Lori-Anne Biebuyck braced herself for the bad news. Having lost both her parents to cancer, her mammogram had doctors on high alert.

Six biopsies later, they diagnosed Biebuyck with stage four breast cancer. The days that followed brought tears, chemotherapy, and hair loss. Biebuyck tried to hide it with wigs and scarves, but none of them felt right.

WATCH:

Then her friend made her a hat. It’s colour and cheer emboldened Biebuyck and resulted in a surge of inspiration. “Cancer has brought a lot of pain into my life,” Biebuyck says. “I decided to turn the pain into something beautiful.”

Biebuyck started making hats in every hue, each with different fabric and flowers. Her accessories are an armour of positivity in trying moments. “People that go through chemotherapy sit there on their own,” Biebuyck says.

During the long sessions, these simple creations can wrap someone in comfort. “It’s important to have a way to make you feel beautiful and express yourself,” Biebuyck says. “That shouldn’t stop just because you’re getting chemotherapy.” To motivate others, she sends her crafty headgear to people who share her struggle.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

Ever since the end of last year, Biebuyck’s hats have touched heads and hearts across the nation. More importantly, they’ve transformed the way people with cancer see themselves.

“They give them confidence,” Biebuyck says. “They give them hope.” On her Facebook page, BALD and Beautiful, the cancer warrior shares tutorials, personal experiences, and daily messages of strength.

In return, she receives pictures of people wearing her creations with pride. “It means a lot to see the joy a hat can bring,” Biebuyck says.

Although we can’t absolve someone’s pain, there’s always a way to make the journey a little easier.

READ MORE:

Here is how this hair enthusiast is taking on the hair industry

Young entrepreneur, Gugu Baloyi has always seen hair as a form identity, fascinated by the textures, curl patterns and versatility of afro-textured ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH |How cancer robbed him of a leg, but not his will to dance

When Musa Motha dances, it’s a testament to the power of the human spirit.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X