GDE to seek detailed explanation after pupil allegedly 'slam-dunked' onto concrete
The Gauteng department of education says it will seek a detailed explanation after an altercation in which a pupil was allegedly assaulted by another pupil at Roodepark High School.
The department said it only learnt through the media on Saturday about the incident, which occurred on Wednesday.
“We are informed that a mother complained that her son, a 17-year-old was on Wednesday, January 29 2020, allegedly slam-dunked onto the concrete by a fellow learner during an altercation,” said the department.
GDE expressed disappointment that it wasn’t immediately informed but only learnt through the media about the incident, which left a pupil hospitalised.
“Indeed we do not underestimate such incidents especially bullying which is a serious concern to us. We will launch an investigation surrounding circumstances of this incident, which will assist us to take decisive action,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
He said he would visit the school on Monday just to understand what had transpired and also assure the victim’s parents of necessary support.
The 17-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a 15-year-old during an altercation at the school.
According to GDE, the injured pupil was admitted to hospital and apparently has bleeding on the brain.
The department said it was encouraging that the 15-year-old was temporarily suspended until necessary disciplinary processes are undertaken on Monday, February 10.
“Our psychosocial team will interact with the family for counselling,” said Lesufi.
The school spokesperson, Nikita Rentzke, confirmed that the incident had occurred. “The school conducted an investigation and the boy involved was suspended.”
She said the school had followed the right procedures and the report was handed to the GDE district office. “The district is handling everything,” she added.
