More Durban schools exercise caution over coronavirus links

KwaZulu-Natal schools are taking precautions with pupils who have had contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus or who have travelled internationally to destinations with high infection rates.

Westville Boy's High School principal Graham Steele informed parents on Tuesday that they had been informed that one of their pupils shared the same flight as the Hilton man who was SA's first confirmed coronavirus case.

“As the Covid-19 virus spreads across the world and most recently very close to home, it is important that we take steps to be ready for the spread of the virus in our own community without causing panic and ensuring that factual information is being shared,” he said.

“With this in mind, I am obligated to share information that came to light yesterday [Tuesday]. One of our boys was on the same flight as patient zero. He has been isolated and has thus far tested negative for the Covid-19 virus.”