Spain's PM to hold meetings via video conference after minister diagnosed with coronavirus

By Reuters - 12 March 2020 - 12:38
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold all meetings via video conference starting from Thursday after fellow minister Irene Montero was diagnosed with coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Montero's partner Pablo Iglesias, who is deputy prime minister, was quarantined and all ministers will be tested on Thursday morning, the statement said.

