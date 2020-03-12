India suspends tourist visas to contain spread of coronavirus

“Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons may contact the nearest Indian Mission for a fresh visa.

“All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from any destination and having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany on or after February 15 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect on March 13 at the post of department of such travellers.”

The Indian Consulate in Durban also cancelled its yoga therapy for diabetics workshop, which was scheduled for Saturday, “in the interest of public health and safety”.