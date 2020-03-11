Gauteng coronavirus patient in 'critical condition'

In Gauteng, those infected are aged between 33 and 57 and had all travelled outside the country.

The first case was that of a 39-year-old woman who was part of a groupof 10 that travelled to Italy.

The second patient is a 33-year-old woman who returned from Italy on March 1.

Two others are a couple, aged 34 and 33, who travelled to Germany and returned to SA on March 9.

The fifth is a 57-year-old man, who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to SA on March 9.

It was not immediately clear which of them was in the critical condition.

This is a developing story.