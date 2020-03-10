Constitutional Court to consider compensation for domestic workers

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court will hear argument in a case which has significant implications for the rights of domestic workers. Domestic workers are challenging legislation which excludes them from claiming from the Compensation Fund for death, injury or disease during their employment.

The Pretoria high court ruled in their favour and the Constitutional Court must now decide whether to uphold the ruling.

The purpose of the fund is to provide compensation to employees who die, are injured or contract disease during the course of their employment, and their dependents. The employee does not have to prove the employer was at fault to be entitled to compensation.

This means the fund provides a speedy and cost-effective alternative to litigation. Instead of suing their employer, employees can lodge a claim with the Compensation Fund. It includes compensation for permanent or temporary disablement, medical costs and death benefits. However, the legislation establishing the Compensation Fund expressly excludes domestic workers from the definition of “employee”.

The plaintiff in the case is Bongi Mahlangu, the daughter of Maria Mahlangu, a domestic worker who is deceased. Maria worked for the De Clerq family for 22 years. On 31 March 2012, she drowned at the De Clerq’s family home while on duty.