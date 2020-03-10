Mona Monyane, Khulu Skenjana part ways after four years of marriage

After four years of marriage, actors Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana have announced that they are parting ways.

Monyane, who's well known for her role on Muvhango as Dr Nthabeleng Molapo, made the announcement in a touching recent message on Twitter, taking fans by surprise.

"My husband and I have parted ways. I know this will come as a shock to many and I ask that you continue to believe in love and family. The battles we have met have been difficult to overcome together and I ask that you respect us by not sensationalising our separation."