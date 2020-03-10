Mona Monyane, Khulu Skenjana part ways after four years of marriage
After four years of marriage, actors Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana have announced that they are parting ways.
Monyane, who's well known for her role on Muvhango as Dr Nthabeleng Molapo, made the announcement in a touching recent message on Twitter, taking fans by surprise.
"My husband and I have parted ways. I know this will come as a shock to many and I ask that you continue to believe in love and family. The battles we have met have been difficult to overcome together and I ask that you respect us by not sensationalising our separation."
Last week, Monyane made a guest appearance on Newzroom Afrika, where she spoke about her passion for helping people to prioritise their health after encountering a life-changing situation.
She said her sole mandate was to help people make their health their number one priority through her #PowerOfWellness campaign.
"It all goes back to when I lost my second child after seven days," she said, explaining the reasons behind the campaign.
The actor lost the newborn in 2017 and realised during her grieving process that if she didn't prioritise her health, she would not return to her sane, healthy self.
