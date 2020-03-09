Device C4ME to help blind students 'navigate better'

After seeing blind students struggle with getting around campus on foot, four students designed a device to assist them to navigate better.

The inventors are studying for a qualification in industrial systems at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve south campus. They came up with a device named C4ME.

C4ME is a device that gets worn like sunglasses. It has sensors to detect obstacles, and through voice prompts, advises the user on how to overcome the obstacles ahead.

It also has the ability to calculate money, both the SA coins and notes, when they are placed right in front of it.

Emmanuel Mahlangu, 20, one of the four inventors, said: "One day we were walking and talking at school, and a random student just bumped into us, and when we checked, we realised the student was visually impaired."

Mahlangu said the incident sparked an idea almost immediately. It was himself, other fellow students Philanjalo Ndlovu, 26, Siphamandla Mqcina, 21, and Clifford Chibi, 23, who undertook the project.

"The four of us sat down and discussed how we were going to help him through our skills, knowledge and technology, and that is how C4ME came about," said Mahlangu.

Mahlangu said their invention was already recognised by an international competition that was sponsored by Redbull, which takes a keen interest in "incredible inventions".

The students were up against 20 other countries, and secured top 10 spot in Toronto, Canada.