Mpofu challenges Sars bid for personal costs order against Mkhwebane

It's become fashionable to the point of annoyance for those engaged in a legal fight with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to ask for punitive costs orders against her personally.

This submission was made in the Pretoria high court on Friday by counsel for the public protector, Dali Mpofu SC, during an application by the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Sars is seeking an order declaring that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayers' records.

The public protector is opposing the application.

Mpofu said a request by Sars, that Mkhwebane pay for a percentage of the costs order should she lose, came in a case where Sars and Mkhwebane were in agreement that the issue in dispute was an important constitutional one that the court should resolve.

Mpofu asked why in a case like this, would one party ask for a punitive costs order.

“[The court] must assume that the public protector, in pursuit of her anti-corruption activities, is in pursuit of that information.

"[The court] must assume that [Sars commissioner] Mr [Edward] Kieswetter got the wrong advice that the Tax Administration Act trumps the constitution,” Mpofu said.