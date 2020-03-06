Minister Lamola resurrects infamous coffin case

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola yesterday announced that the two Mpumalanga farm workers who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin after claiming he had stolen copper cables would be referred to the parole review board.

"Please note that this matter is on review with the correctional services review parole board as per 77(1) of the Correctional Services Act," Lamola wrote on Twitter. His spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: "The victim-offender dialogue and victim offender mediation was not conducted."

He said the men might have to go back to jail if the parole review board set their release aside. "That would be the outcome, as the review board is empowered to revoke parole," said Phiri.

Earlier this week, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson were granted parole in February.