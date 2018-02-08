Victim in disbelief after coffin assault convicts granted leave to appeal

Jackson faced another charge of defeating the ends of justice after he burnt the coffin‚ which would have been used as evidence.

Oosthuizen was sentenced to a total of 16 years behind bars‚ five of which were suspended. Jackson was sentenced to 19 years‚ five of which have been suspended.

Jackson and Oosthuizen had maintained they had done nothing wrong‚ denying they had ever laid eyes on Sithole. They accused him of fabricating evidence.

Sithole had alleged that they had accused him of trespassing after they found him walking on a footpath. They repeatedly called him a k*ff*r as they hit him‚ he said.

He claimed they only released him when when they spotted Mlotshwa a short distance away‚ also on the footpath‚ and went after him saying‚ "Here is another k*ff*r."

Jackson and Oosthuizen's version was that they had confronted Mlotshwa after they found him in possession of stolen copper cables. They said he had threatened to burn their crops and harm their families should they take him to the police and they therefore put him in the coffin in an effort to scare him.

Mlotshwa‚ however‚ said he had done nothing to provoke them and he was waiting to hitch hike to town when he was attacked. He claimed to have been beaten‚ cable-tied to the back of their bakkie and driven to a remote area‚ where he was forced into a coffin as he pleaded for his life.

The two accused were arrested after a video they filmed of themselves‚ forcing Mlotshwa into the coffin‚ went viral.

The cables Mlotshwa was accused of stealing were never presented to the court as the pair claimed to have given them to another farm worker.

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ who had heard the case‚ had denied Jackson and Oosthuizen leave to appeal their sentence‚ describing their crimes as appalling‚ disgusting and dehumanising.

A few days after they filed their petition with the SCA‚ they returned to Mphahlele and requested that she grant them bail pending the SCA's decision on whether or not to hear their matter.

Delivering her judgment‚ Mphahlele said the two had failed to raise any new evidence since the last time they appeared before her.

"I am still of the view that there are no reasonable prospects for this appeal‚" Mphahlele said at the time.