'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient

The doctor of a private practice in Hilton, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, who saw SA's first confirmed coronavirus patient says she is as “fit as a fiddle”.

Dr Robyn Ann Reed, a general practitioner, attended to a patient on March 3 at her practice and recommended that he take a swab test. The man was told on Thursday by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Reed spoke exclusively to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE and said it was “business as usual”, with the doors of the practice remaining open.