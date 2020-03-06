Al Ahly coach René Weiler has dismissed suggestions that they are hot favourites going into Saturday’s second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ despite leading 2-0.

The Red Devils beat the Brazilians in the first leg in Cairo last weekend to take a firm grip on the tie but a cautious Weiler said there is still plenty to play for in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

“The 2-0 win for us in Cairo last weekend is in the past and now we have to prepare properly for a new game‚ which is going to come with its own challenges on Saturday‚” Weiler said during his pre-match press conference at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday morning.

“The first leg was just one part of this tie and luckily we managed to win it but we are concentrating on making sure that we play the best match tomorrow to win and go to the next round.