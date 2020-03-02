Residents relieved as road project resumes

Hundreds of residents of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, have expressed relief that an abandoned road construction that left them unable to access their homes for over four months has resumed, thanks to the intervention of Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

Mamabolo conducted a site inspection of the abandoned road construction project in the City of Tshwane on Friday.

His visit followed Sowetan's article last week about the plight of the affected residents.

Motorists in the area complained that they were struggling to access their homes as some streets in the area have been dug up.

Commuters are also forced to walk long distances for public transport due to dug-up streets after a contractor abandoned the site due to an alleged payment dispute with the Tshwane municipality.

Mamabolo said the project will resume today after talks with the contractor and the City of Tshwane on Friday.

After the community alleged that there was an issue of nonpayment by the city, investigations revealed that the contractor had cash-flow problems that caused a delay in the project.