AmaMfengu win R18.8m land claim, Tshwane to gain 4,000 new homes

Land situated 29km from the Tshwane city centre will be released by government for the municipality to build about 4,000 houses.

The development will benefit the communities of Phomolong, Itereleng and the Hills informal settlements, and will significantly address the housing demand, said Patricia de Lille, minister of public works and infrastructure.

Announcing the release of hundreds of parcels of land for “public good” by her department in recent months, De Lille also announced that several families would benefit from land restitution claims.

One of the biggest winners is in the Eastern Cape, where various state-owned properties in the Humansdorp area have been released to settle the restitution claim by the direct descendants of the Tsitsikamma Development Trust/AmaMfengu community.

The AmaMfengu community settled in the Tsitsikamma area during the Anglo-Xhosa “frontier wars” of 1833 to 1834. The community wasdispossessed of its land and forcibly removed from the claimed properties, the department said. The removal was done in terms of the Black Administration Act of 1972. Fifteen other properties under the custodianship of the department were found to be available for the restitution claim.