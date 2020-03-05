Life for Durban man who murdered former girlfriend Zolile Khumalo

“Wathinta abafazi wathinta imbokodo, uzo kufa” (You strike a woman, you strike a rock. You will die).

This was uttered by Durban high court judge Nompumelelo Radebe as she sentenced Thabani Mzolo to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of his former girlfriend, Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo, at her residence.

The gallery, filled with MUT students and family, erupted with cheers as judge Radebe handed down the sentence in the Durban high court on Thursday.

“Violence by men towards women in South Africa is escalating at alarming proportions. This calls for harsh sentences to be imposed,” said Radebe.

In May 2018, Mzolo gained access to Khumalo's Lonsdale student residence in central Durban where he shot and killed her while in the company of a roommate and a friend.

Radebe said he took the life of a young, budding women, despite her pleas for mercy.