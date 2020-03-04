Orbit TVET College calls off month-long protest

A month-long protest by students at Orbit TVET college, Mankwe campus outside Rustenburg, has finally been called off.

This comes after a lengthy meeting with members of student representative council (SRC) and the college management.

However, students who were complaining, amongst other things, about dilapidated infrastructure, academic exclusions and non-payment of national student financial aid scheme funds are now calling for the institution to be under administration.

In the morning, a group of students were seen sitting next to the college entrance which was barricaded by tree branches.

SRC secretary Brian Selloe said there have been no learning and teaching since the beginning of this academic year.

"We feel that management is not ready to deal with our issues, hence the call for the institution to be under administration. We are also concerned about our SRC president who was academically excluded without following proper procedures.