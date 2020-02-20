Mystery deepens over mom swept by floods

The family of a Swaneville mom who was swept away by floods two weeks ago has lost faith she will ever be found.

Rebecca Mashilo, 59, slipped and fell while crossing a bridge on her way home from work on February 7.

Mashilo's niece Katlego said the stream had risen to above the bridge because of the floods, and her aunt slipped because of the strong current.

Another niece, Lerato, said the family was distraught.

"We don't know whether to stop crying and dive into the dam [ourselves] and look for her. We don't know whether to have hope that she might be found alive or to start planning for her funeral," said Lerato.