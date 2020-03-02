ANC offices and municipal building torched during community protest

The community of Barberton in Mpumalanga on Monday set alight the constituency offices and the municipality building during a long-running protest action in the area.

The community members are demanding to be transferred back to their Umjindi local municipality.

Umjindi local municipality and the City of Mbombela were amalgamated towards the 2016 local government elections in an attempt to boost the City of Mbombela’s quest for a metro status.

However, community members of the mining town, which once housed the South African Stock Exchange, have cried foul that since they were placed under the City of Mbombela they were experiencing a lack of service delivery and believe they were being sidelined.

The protest action resulted in a number of community members being arrested, including two leaders of the protest, a lawyer Mandla Mamba and another community member Shugulugu Mkhonto.

The protest which entered its fourth week on Monday saw the burning of trucks and cars and looting of foreign nationals’ shops.

Ehlanzeni regional task team official Phazamisa Mathe told Sowetan that they were shocked by the behaviour of the protesters by burning municipal buildings and the ANC offices.

“As the ANC we supports rights to protest in demand of services, but we don’t support thuggery. Burning of infrastructure is a crime that is why we say the police must do their job to people who do that. It’s a pity they burning buildings of the party they claim to be supporting and the government led by the same party.