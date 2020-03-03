Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow seeks leave to appeal
Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow is expected back in the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday that Ninow was expected to launch an appeal after being jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in September 2018.
It was not immediately clear whether Ninow intended to appeal his sentence or his conviction, or both. He had, however, pleaded guilty to the crime.
During his sentencing in October 2019, judge Papi Mosopa said there had been overwhelming evidence against Ninow.
He took into consideration how Ninow’s victim had constant nightmares about her attack and was scared of being in the company of men.
Masopa at the time said rape was a degrading offence and worse when committed on a vulnerable child.
He handed Ninow a life sentence for the rape and topped that with five years for drug possession and defeating the ends of justice. The sentences were expected to run concurrently.
It was also ordered that Ninow's name be added to the sexual offenders' registry.