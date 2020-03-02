Nelspruit mom kidnapped in October found dead in Witbank

Samgi was kidnapped outside the residential estate in which she lived on October 15 2019.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said at the time of her disappearance: “It is alleged that on October 15 2019 about 2.30pm, the victim left her home in Nelspruit and went to the Crossing Shopping Centre. She was supposed to fetch her child from school later, but did not.

“Her husband became worried after he tried to get hold of her, with no luck. A case of a missing person was registered at Nelspruit police station.”

Her car was later found abandoned.

“Her car was found at Cairn, on the outskirts of Nelspruit, with the driver’s window smashed. Her belongings were found inside the car,” Hlathi said.

Police learnt through eyewitnesses that Samgi was seen getting into a gold Chevrolet with the registration HCX586MP. The number plates were later found to be false.

Police released an image, captured on CCTV camera, of a person of interest who they believed could help them with the search.

There were no arrests.