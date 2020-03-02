Court lifts suspension of accounting authority board members

The labour court has lifted the suspension of board members of the accounting authority and now they may resume duties at the construction education and training authority (Ceta).

They were suspended by higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande in January after he appointed an administrator to perform the functions of Ceta after placing the training authority under administration.

Nzimande accused some of the board members of financial irregularities involving the pensions of employees.

The department and Ceta appeared before the labour court last week and Judge GN Moshoana said the decision by Nzimande to place Ceta under administration has been reviewed and set aside.

“The appointment of the administrator is set aside and the instruction issued by the minister prohibiting the accounting authority to make any decision with financial implications has been revoked and set aside,” Moshoana ruled.

“The minister as a party to these proceedings is to pay the costs of this application.”