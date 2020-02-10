No, we did not pay FET student R5bn: NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on Monday afternoon vehemently denied paying R5bn to a Limpopo FET student.

The claims were made on social media platforms, with allegations the money was paid into the Letaba FET college student's Capitec account at the weekend. The student, who was not identified in the post, was allegedly enrolled at the institution's Maake campus outside Tzaneen.

Responding to questions on Monday afternoon, NSFAS claimed the saga was a hoax.

"NSFAS became aware of serious allegations posted on a social network alleging the scheme had paid R5bn into a student’s bank account. We would like to state that the allegations are not true, and confirm no such movements in our bank accounts.

"NSFAS did not make payment of R5bn to any of its students. We have controls in place to prevent such things from happening. We urge students to be vigilant at all times and not to fall victim to the ever-increasing scams that have targeted our NSFAS beneficiaries," said NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.