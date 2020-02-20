Blade Nzimande gives thumbs up to new science and innovation university to be built in Ekurhuleni

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has welcomed the establishment of a new university of science and innovation in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans during his state of the nation address (Sona) to build the university.

“Ekurhuleni is the only metro in our country that does not have a university. This will enable young people in that metro to be trained in high-impact and cutting edge technological innovation for current and future industries,” Ramaphosa said in his address.

The higher education department said the university would provide “cutting edge technological innovation with current and future industries, sectors and firms to drive the frontiers of a future economy”.

“We believe that this location, together with fresh new challenges arising from the revolution in science and technology in the third decade of the 21st century, offers an opportunity for a new initiative to provide cutting-edge science and technology innovations across crucial areas such as data science, machine-learning, artificial intelligence, block chain, robotics, hydrogen-powered technologies including smart transportation and logistics systems,” said Nzimande.