NSFAS pays R600m to cover students' historical debt

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has paid over R600m to alleviate debt accumulated by its students before 2018.

Before 2018, students with fees over R85,000 were required to sign an acknowledgement of debt, which would sometimes block them from registering.

NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said the scheme had received over 1.7-million claims from higher education institutions.

“We asked universities to give us details of those students who had previously accumulated debt because their fees went beyond the threshold at the time. Upon review, we found that only claims amounting to R600m met the set criteria,” he said.