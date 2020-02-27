State tried to reduce public wage bill, Unions say

The state reached out to the public sector unions at the eleventh hour on Tuesday to renegotiate salary increases in an attempt to reduce the government wage bill.

This is according to unions who said the government negotiators wanted to review an agreement signed in 2018 that would see public servants receiving a salary increase aligned to inflation plus 2% in April. The unions - Cosatu and the Public Servants Association - said they shot down the proposal made ahead of the Budget Speech yesterday.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the government must focus elsewhere to save the wage bill and leave workers alone.

"They came out and said let us revise the agreement that was signed in 2018 and this year in April they are supposed to implement - CPI plus 2% [increases]. Now they are saying we want to reduce costs, can you review the standing agreement, and the answer is no. That was our answer, no! We are not going to review the standing agreement," Pamla said.