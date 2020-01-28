South Africa

Timothy Omotoso case to resume on February 24

By Devon Koen - 28 January 2020 - 13:56
Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho in the Port Elizabeh High Court on Tuesday morning
Image: Devon Koen

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused will stand trial in February, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.

Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, who face 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking, are expected to finally have their day in court following their failed Constitutional Court bid to dismiss a ruling allowing the entire trial to be heard in the Port Elizabeth court.

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa on Tuesday told high court judge Irma Schoeman that the state was ready to continue with the trial after the decision from ConCourt.

The trio had approached ConCourt in November  to appeal the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal which dismissed their application to have an earlier ruling made by Schoeman overturned.

ConCourt made its ruling to dismiss the application on January 6, after it found there were no reasonable prospect of success.

Schoeman postponed the matter to February 24.

She ordered it would run until the end of the court’s first term and, if not finalised by then, it would continue into the second term.

