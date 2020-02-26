Mboweni gives R60bn of taxpayers' money to Eskom, SAA and SABC

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has continued to pour taxpayers' money into loss-making SAA, this time allocating more than R16bn to the bankrupt national carrier.

Mboweni, who was presenting his 2020/2021 budget in parliament on Wednesday, said the government would, in the next three years, allocate R16.4bn to SAA to help it meet its financial obligations, including debt repayments.

“Government has set aside R16.4bn for SAA over the medium term to repay the airline's guaranteed debt and to cover debt-service costs. The costs of these adjustments are still being finalised, and will be financed from existing provisional allocations for state owned companies,” he said.

SAA has made net losses to the tune of more than R32bn since 2008 and it was recently placed under business rescue.

The national carrier recently stopped flying to several domestic and international destinations in an attempt to reduce operational costs as it battled a cash crunch.

Turning to SA Express, the regional carrier which has accumulated losses of R1.2bn in the past decade, Mboweni said the government would have to decide if it still wanted to continue owning it.