South Africa

Soweto quiet after morning protest, say metro police

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 25 February 2020 - 10:43
Police dispersed protesters in Soweto on Tuesday morning.
Police dispersed protesters in Soweto on Tuesday morning.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said there was minimal disruption from the #SowetoShutdown protest on Tuesday morning. 

The Soweto electricity crisis committee, which mobilised for a strike, is calling for a stop to electricity cut-offs and load-shedding.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said in a statement that the government and Eskom were not taking the electricity supply crisis seriously.

“Gauteng residents and the surrounding areas are undergoing disconnecting of electricity. Some areas in Gauteng have not been supplied with electricity for months and, in some cases, years,” said the union.

Saftu will hold a briefing at its Johannesburg headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Wayne Minnaar, JMPD spokesperson, said there were no reports of injuries, damage to property or violence.

“There is a group of 50 people picketing on the corner of Chris Hani and Elias Motsoaledi roads. The other group of protesters started as early as 6am and about 7.40am they tried to block the roads with rocks but the police managed to disperse them,” Minnaar said.

Protesters block roads in Soweto, Rea Vaya bus services affected

Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Klipspruit, Soweto, early on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

Soweto Shutdown leaders distance themselves from WhatsApp voice note

The organisers of the Soweto Shutdown have distanced themselves from a social media voice note that claims violence will be used to keep residents ...
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X