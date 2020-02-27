Matrics in shock as they are demoted

She said this was bizarre because the principal explained to parents during a meeting three weeks ago that they would need to play an active role in their children’s studies this year.

“He said they will have camps for the kids and that learners will have to attend morning, afternoon and weekend classes so that they are able to pass this year and we committed ourselves to this plan because no parent wants to see their kids fail” she said.

Another parent, Senzo Nkomo, said their children’s misery was compounded by the treatment they have allegedly been receiving from some of the teachers following the district’s decision to demote them.

“Teachers have also been ill-treating them, saying they are stupid. It hurts our children,” Nkomo said.

One of the pupils, who asked not to be named, told Sowetan they have been left in limbo after they were told that they had been mistakenly promoted to matric.

The pupil said the group had started the academic year along with other matriculants.

“On the first day when we returned from the holidays we were not allocated classes. There were 52 of us from three streams who did not appear on the list. We were later told that we were not promoted,” the pupil said.