Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins bright students for UCT

When Nhlakanipho Sibiya met Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng at his matric award ceremony in Durban last month his mind was swayed to enrol with the University of Cape Town.

Sibiya, 18, had initially been accepted at the University of Johannesburg to study BCom financial accounting but Phakeng, who helped him navigate UCT's admissions process, won him over.

Sibiya of Umlazi in Durban, was one of the top matric pupils at Velabahleke High School and had applied to both UJ and UCT.

Two weeks after meeting Phakeng in Durban, Sibiya travelled to Cape Town and to his surprise, the vice-chancellor was waiting to welcome him at the bus terminal.

"I was very nervous about moving from home but I'm learning independence and enjoying life at residence. The professor's welcoming was an overwhelming experience.

"Meeting her helped me to make a solid decision just four days after our motivational chat," Sibiya said.

"I had been struggling to accept UCT's offer online so I decided to accept the first university that accepted me. After talking to the professor she assisted me... I had initially wanted to go study there for my BCom."