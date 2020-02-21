Varsity dashes students' dreams

When Ayanda Dlamini boarded a bus to travel 900km from Durban to Port Elizabeth, she was excited that she would begin her bachelor of education (BEd) in intermediate phase studies at the Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

However, the 18-year-old's dreams were shattered when she arrived on campus and was told that her application was accepted by mistake.

Two other prospective students had a similar problem, with one of them told a week after he had been on campus that his name did not appear on the system.

Dlamini received an admission letter dated January 30 with a student number.

"When I got to campus, it was a different story and I was told that my application was accepted by mistake, and that did not happen to me alone. I was disappointed and sad as I was looking forward to studying but now I am sitting at home doing nothing. My mother had to borrow money for me to book a bus to go back home. I am emotionally drained."