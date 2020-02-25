South Africa

WATCH | 'He should never have been released on parole,' Ramaphosa tells grieving family of Tazne van Wyk

By TimesLIVE - 25 February 2020 - 21:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in Elsies River, Cape Town, on Tuesday about the tragic death of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

As people called for the return of the death penalty, President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of the Cape Flats suburb of Elsies River on Tuesday that an alleged child killer should never have been released on parole.

The grieving parents of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk were visited by Ramaphosa to “express his heartfelt condolences and sympathy”.

She was allegedly kidnapped and then killed by Moehydien Pangaker, 54.

Pangaker is reported to have absconded from parole in 2015 after being convicted of culpable homicide, child abuse and kidnapping in 2008.

“She was brutally killed by somebody who was released on parole," Ramaphosa told residents.

"He should never have been released on parole. It’s quite clear to us that a big mistake was made in having him released on parole - because after he was released on parole, he came out and committed murder.

"That shows that there is something wrong with our parole."

