'I did not want to come here': Yunus Carrim tells Zondo commission

Former communications minister Yunus Carrim on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry that he decided not to volunteer his testimony because he would be perceived as having sour grapes for not being reappointed to cabinet after the May 2014 elections.

Carrim, an ANC veteran with struggle credentials spanning 40 years, said he agreed to go to the inquiry only after being approached by its legal team and investigators.

In his view, his testimony was, in any case, overshadowed by that of former ministers such as Ngoako Ramathlodi and Barbara Hogan.

Furthermore, talk in some ANC political circles was that those who once served in government who testified were bitter. This is a label he was not ready to face so he did not volunteer to testify.

"I fully support the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of the state," said Carrim.