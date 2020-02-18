Apartheid crime was deprivation of blacks

The EFF's behaviour in parliament during the president's State of the Nation Address was the definition of cheap populism. The question is: will it make the EFF more popular, or will voters be turned off by the naked opportunism?

If we were only talking about the demand that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan be fired, most South Africans would probably feel the EFF's actions were undemocratic, crude and attention-seeking.

South Africans know that Eskom, SAA, Denel, Prasa and Transnet were robbed blind by Jacob Zuma's state capture commando and managed into the dirt long before Gordhan became the responsible minister.

We know that he got rid of most of the crooks on the boards and in top management. And we know that the EFF's often-repeated stories that Gordhan has millions stashed overseas or has large chunks of shares in banks are complete thumb-sucks.

But the EFF's demand that former president FW de Klerk be removed from the public gallery is different. The issue here is the great injustice of the past, an injustice most South Africans probably feel we are still living with.