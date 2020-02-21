Wits education students disrupt work at aid office over NSFAS allowances

Students from the University of the Witwatersrand disrupted work at the financial aid and scholarships office on Friday, wanting to know why their allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had not been paid.

The group of about 80 students gathered at the education campus bus stop about 10am, before making their way to the financial aid office at the main campus, where they demanded answers from the managers.

They wanted to know why they had not received their allowances, which they expected to receive two weeks ago.

“It’s difficult to focus and stay concentrated at school because we do not have food. We cannot function only on water throughout the day. It is a challenge academically and without having eaten, it's hard to be productive,” fourth-year student Amogelang Mamogobo told TimesLIVE.

Wits financial accounting senior manager Amanda Kort confirmed that the students went to the offices.

Kort addressed the students and asked them to submit their student details. She said her office would try to process every student's payment forms and asked for time to work through the list she received.

The students responded that they would wait and see how far her office got. SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE understands that the students had dispersed by about 3pm, and that about half of their allowances had been processed.