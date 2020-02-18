Nelson Mandela University rocked by protests as rival student bodies join forces

Mbabela said in light of discussions held on Monday with student representative council (SRC) members, academic activities and all university operations would continue as normal on Tuesday and a response to the students’ memorandum would be given in due course.

Xotyeni said the Sasco-led SRC had engaged NMU’s management on January 7 about the same issues, without success.

Consequently, it was decided to shut down the campus.

Late on Monday, Xotyeni said a decision about whether the protests would continue would be made at an evening meeting.

An EFF member, who refused to be named, said Monday's action was not so much a protest but rather a plea for help for students who could not register or get accommodation.

Later in the day, on hearing that management said the university would be open as usual, he said: “Management are not taking us seriously. We will continue the protests.”

Daso SRC member Ayabonga Mxotwa and Daso NMU chair Prince Sekere said they were sad that they had to resort to protest action.

Mxotwa said students had held a peaceful sit-in on February 13, at which a memorandum of demand had been handed over, but nothing had come of it.

Daso institutional chair Lehlohonolo Sekere said about 6,000 students had still not been registered and about 100 students did not have accommodation.

A 23-year-old student from KwaBhaca, who asked not to be named, said he dreamt of breaking the cycle of poverty in which his family had been trapped, but now he was not able to register as a result of money owed to the university.