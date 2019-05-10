Vaal University of Technology staffers strike for better pay

Lecturers, cleaners and security guards are on strike at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), bringing operations to a standstill and leaving its 22,000 students in the lurch ahead of mid-year exams.

The university council, its highest decision-making body, cannot make any decisions - including about salary increases - because it has too few members for a quorum.

At least nine council members, including the deputy chairperson, have resigned since October. The head of the council, Tebogo Hlapalosa, revealed in a letter to staff that the council had too few members to meet the legal requirements to make decisions.

"Having promised that we shall come back to you with a written response by no later than May 2, we wish to advise that the council meeting could not take any decision on the issues raised due to the fact the meeting did not quorate (insufficient members) [sic].

"However, the issues remain in this agenda of the next council and after we have filled all vacant positions," the letter read in part.

According to VUT statute, a legal act, there should be 31 council members and of those, 60% must be external - neither staff nor students.